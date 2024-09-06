Adele makes shocking decision after announcing break from music

Adele has made another shocking decision after announcing she'll be on a break from music

Adele has reportedly turned down a $200 million payday in order to be with her family.

Adele, 36, recently told fans at her Munich shows: “I will not see you for an incredibly long time.'

She explained: “I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now.”

Now, the Daily Mail claims that the singer has turned down the offer of a long residency in a casino in Macau, China, which would’ve paid her $200 million.

An insider told the publication’s Alison Boshoff: “There have been a lot of offers but she has turned them all down because she wants to be home with her kid. The Chinese deal put ­millions of dollars on the table, but she did not want to do it in the end. She's put her kid and ­boyfriend — and herself — first.”

Adele has been engaged in her Weekends With Adele gigs at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, since November 2022. The residency will come to an end on November 23 this year, freeing the Hello hitmaker to spend time with beau Rich Paul and son Angelo, 11.

In July, the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker said she wants to take a break from music and focus on family and other creative endeavors.

“I don't have any plans for new music at all,” Adele revealed. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”