Paris Hilton reveals Miley Cyrus' key role in new album 'Infinite Icon'

Paris Hiltons return with album 'Infinite Icon' was in part Miley Cyrus' doing

Paris Hilton may not have returned to music if it hadn’t been for Miley Cyrus.

Paris’s second album titled Infinite Icon came out on September 6, more than 18 years after her first eponymous album in 2006.

"I've always loved music. It's always been such a huge passion of mine," the business woman told People, "But in those years since my first album, I have just been busy building my empire and working on the million projects I'm doing in all my different businesses.”

However, nearly two decades after her first album, a call with Miley led to her return to the studio.

"When Miley asked me to come on New Year's Eve to surprise everyone and sing 'Stars Are Blind' with her and Sia, so magical being on stage and feeling those pop star vibes," she recalls of performing on Cyrus' NBC special celebrating the start of 2023.

When the Simple Life star flew back to Los Angeles with Sia, 48, the next day, the Cheap Thrills hitmaker convinced her to make music again.

Paris recalled: "She looked at me and said, 'You were incredible last night. You were born to be a pop star. Why have you not released another album?'"

"I was like, 'Hell yes,'" she added.

Paris Hilton noted: "I'm just so grateful that I said yes to Miley that night to do 'Stars Are Blind' because that really just started me on this whole journey to do this second album," she says. "I couldn't be prouder of how it all turned out."