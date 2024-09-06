Demi Lovato expresses 'love' for younger sister after big news

Demi Lovato is going to be an aunt!

Her younger sister, Madison De La Garza, just announced that she is expecting her first baby, revealing when the little one is expected.

On Thursday, September 5, the 22-year-old unveiled on her Instagram that she is expecting her child with boyfriend, Ryan Mitchell, while she proudly rocked her baby bump in the photo.

"Oh ryan, how I love you. thank you for making all of my dreams come true. baby mitchell 10.24," she captioned her announcement post.

Taking to the comments section of the upload, the 32-year-old Heart Attack singer, penned, "I love you and this baby so much already!!"

The I Really Don’t Care crooner also re-shared her little sister’s post and wrote the caption, "Congratulations baby girl. I love you so much!!!"

As Lovato would soon become an aunt, she, herself is also making preparations for wedlock, with her fiancé, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, who popped the question in December 2023.

As the music producer celebrated Lovato’s latest birthday, marking the singer turning 32 on 20 August, "You deserve nothing but happiness and love because that’s what you give to everyone you meet. Ps can’t wait to marry ur fine a**,” he wrote.