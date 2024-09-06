Lady Gaga drops huge hint for upcoming album 'LG7'

Lady Gaga just answered a burning question from fans.

After the 38-year-old performed at the Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympics, she dropped different hints at new music.

Sharing some clips that sparked anticipation amongst her followers for a seventh studio album for the Born This Way crooner, Gaga has now unveiled the release month for her upcoming single from the project titled, LG7.

This comes just a little while after the Poker Face hitmaker released a song, Die With A Smile, a surprise collaboration with the famous, Bruno Mars.

On her official Instagram account, Gaga uploaded a shot of a piece of paper on the letterhead of Hotel Cipriani, with a monochromatic theme.

As the itinerary read different things about her upcoming and much-anticipated film, Joker: Folie a Deux, the singer snuck in a clue that was in front of everyone all along.

After the heading that read “Date Importanti,” underneath it, was written, “XX October: LG7 first single.”

Even though she did not reveal the exact date not the title of the upcoming song, however, she has confirmed that her movie, a sequel to 2019’s Joker, would be released no later than October 4.