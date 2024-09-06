 
Lady Gaga drops huge hint for upcoming album 'LG7'

Lady Gaga revealed an important aspect of her upcoming and seventh album, 'LG7'

September 06, 2024

Lady Gaga drops huge hint for upcoming album 'LG7'

Lady Gaga just answered a burning question from fans.

After the 38-year-old performed at the Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympics, she dropped different hints at new music.

Sharing some clips that sparked anticipation amongst her followers for a seventh studio album for the Born This Way crooner, Gaga has now unveiled the release month for her upcoming single from the project titled, LG7.

This comes just a little while after the Poker Face hitmaker released a song, Die With A Smile, a surprise collaboration with the famous, Bruno Mars.

Source: Instagram
On her official Instagram account, Gaga uploaded a shot of a piece of paper on the letterhead of Hotel Cipriani, with a monochromatic theme.

As the itinerary read different things about her upcoming and much-anticipated film, Joker: Folie a Deux, the singer snuck in a clue that was in front of everyone all along.

After the heading that read “Date Importanti,” underneath it, was written, “XX October: LG7 first single.”

Even though she did not reveal the exact date not the title of the upcoming song, however, she has confirmed that her movie, a sequel to 2019’s Joker, would be released no later than October 4.

