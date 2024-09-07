Photo: Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson planning new addition to family: Source

Ed Westwick is now happily married to lady-love, Amy Jackson.

As fans will be aware, the Gossip Girl heartthrob tied the knot with the love of his life Amy Jackson in the last week of August 2024.

Following their marriage, an insider revealed to Life & Style that the couple is already planning to have kids.

Speaking of their wedding, the confidante shared, “It was everything they’d hoped for and more.”

The source also addressed, “The perfect Italian dream with more than 200 guests from all over the world.”

According to this insider, Ed and Amy “felt very honored that so many people made the trip to celebrate.”

Furthermore, the source dished, “Ed and Amy plan to have kids together right away,” noting, “Andreas is really looking forward to that,” after which they concluded the chat.

For those unversed, the British mogul, Amy already shares Andreas with her former partner.

The duo started dating back in 2021, with Ed getting engaged to Amy earlier this year on a ski trip.