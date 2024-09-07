Photo: Kelly Clarkson 'big dating secret' after Kevin Coster crush laid bare

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly seeing new paramours after Kevin Costner crush rumours.

The American show host is reportedly looking for her new partner after divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022, per Life & Style.

Recently, an insider shared with the publication, “Kelly’s big dating secret is just openness.”

The source also addressed, “Want to get coffee? She’s down! A movie? Down! Street tacos at midnight? Down!”

As per this confidante, Kelly is not shying away from going beyond her taste in men as “saying yes has become her superpower.”

Conclusively, the source addressed, “She feels really comfortable in her skin and carries that confidence into relationships.”

Previously, it was reported by Life & Style that Kelly “is crushing on” Kevin Costner “big time.”

It was also dished at the time, “Kelly is feeling really good these days. She’s much flirtier and she poured it on thick for Kevin,” adding, “She insists she doesn’t give a hoot how much money a man’s got, but a man with a bank balance bigger than hers would be a welcome change. She hopes he’ll take the hint!”