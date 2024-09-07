Lady Gaga's mother teased her to marry Michael Polansky before they met

Lady Gaga revealed that her mother Germanotta told her to marry Michael Polansky even before they met.



Speaking to Vogue for its October cover story, the 38-year-old pop singer revealed that her mother had met her fiance before Gaga met him and had a say which left the Joker: Folie à Deux actress in shock.

"My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband," Gaga said to the magazine.

"I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!'” she continued.



"I could never have imagined that my mom ... found the most perfect person for me?’ the singer exclaimed.

Earlier in 2024, the singer-actress got engaged with Polanski after five years of dating.

The news of the pair's engagement first came when she told French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal about it at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the singer performed at the opening ceremony.

People reported that Gaga's first met the tech investor and entrepreneur at Facebook co-founder, Sean Parker's birthday party in December 2019.