Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream kicks off her own page on THIS social media

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream kicks off her own social media page

Dream Renee Kardashian tugged at some heart strings with her introductory post after officially joining the photo-sharing app, Instagram.



Under parental supervision of her father, Rob Kardashian, the 7-year-old, launched her own Instagram account on Friday, September 6.

Dream warmly welcomed her followers by uploading her first post same day she started her page.

She posted a video of herself in which she gave a short introduction to her followers.

The account is seemingly under parental supervision as her bio reads, "account run by parents."

In the clip, Dram can be seen wearing a black hoodie and showing off her braces on front teeth while beaming a smile.

"Hi, my name is Dream and welcome to my new page," she said in the reel while recording it in front of a window.

"Welcome to my page,” Dream sweetly captioned her post.

The proud dad took to his official handle and rushed into the comment section of Dream's very first post on her social media account to leave a heartwarming note.

He wrote, (crying emojis) I love you (heart emojis).”

It is pertinent to mention that Rob welcomed Dream in 2016 with her ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna before breaking off their tumultuous relationship in 2017.