Matt LeBlanc appears for rare outing in LA post Mathew Perry's passing

Matt LeBlanc was spotted in a rare appearance in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Friends star, who once gave Lisa Kudrow key advice on perfecting her iconic Phoebe character, appeared in good spirits during his visit to a car showroom in Van Nuys, just outside the city.

While sporting a black T-shirt and dark jeans, LeBlanc appeared almost unrecognizable from his heartthrob days as Joey Tribbiani on the beloved '90s sitcom.

According to Daily Mail, the TV icon completed his look with a pair of dark sneakers and kept a low profile by topping it off with a navy baseball cap.

Moreover, the outing marked LeBlanc's first appearance since December, when he was last pictured following the passing of his Friends co-star Matthew Perry in October.

As per the outlet, Matt was among the last of the Friends cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer, to be seen in public after Perry's passing.

As far as Perry was concerned, he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home on Saturday, October 28, as per the publication.

Furthermore, at the time of Perry's death, LeBlanc, who played Perry's character Chandler Bing's best friend on Friends, wrote on his Instagram, “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”