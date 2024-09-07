Jennifer Lopez's 'Unstoppable' receives audience approval amid film festival

Jennifer Lopez’s new film, Unstoppable has a stamp of approval of the audience at the Toronto International Film Festival.



Unstoppable is the movie which earned a standing ovation from the crowd as the credits rolled.

It follows the real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won an NCAA national championship in 2011 while competing for Arizona State University.

As far as Lopez is concerned, she stars as Robles' mother, Judy Robles while Anthony served as a producer and is credited as a stunt double for actor Jharrel Jerome, who portrays Anthony.

During the film's premiere in Toronto on Friday, September 6, Robles told People in an exclusive interview about the realities of turning his life's story into a movie.

In regards to this, he stated, "I'd say the most difficult part was just telling the uncomfortable things.

Moreover, Robles continued by admitting, “But I felt like in order to tell my story correctly, and truly impact the most people, they had to know my pain. They had to know the scars that I went through and what I dealt with. I think that was tough for me, but it was also therapeutic.”

As per People’s reports, although there were "a couple of things here and there that weren't able to fit in the film," Anthony, who gave the film a standing ovation as the credits rolled, told People that he's pleased with "the overall message."

In this regard, he added, "We nailed it and this team nailed it. Which is no matter what you're wrestling, you can overcome it. You can be unstoppable."

Additionally, Judy also attended the screening, and embraced Lopez after the superstar introduced her to the audience, as seen in video published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Unstoppable is set to hit the theaters in December, and it is reported to be coming soon to Prime Video.