Robert Irwin flaunts biceps while sharing sweet moment with niece

Robert Irwin showcased a jaw-dropping photo which featured him flexing his bulging biceps while spending time with his niece.

The celebrity conservationist posted the picture on his Instagram on Friday, which revealed him holding his sister Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior.

The 20-year-old was all smiles in the image as he flaunted his bulging bicep while carefully holding his growing niece.

In the picture, Robert could not wipe the smile off his face as he hammed it up for the camera, and showed just how strong he is as he effortlessly held the youngster.

While posting the picture, the reality TV star captioned it by writing, “uncle life for me!"

Meanwhile, many of Robert's celebrity family and friends quickly took to the comment section to gush over the photo.



In regards to this, Grace’s mother Bindi and family matriarch Terri Irwin added, “Thank you for being the best uncle and brother. We love you! Grace loves you so much!”

Furthermore, The Wiggles star Lucia Field penned, “OMG there's no way she's grown up this much! whatttttt!!!”

As per Daily Mail, Robert and Bindi are the children of Steve, The Crocodile Hunter, Irwin, who died at the age of 44 on September 4, 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a nature documentary.

According to the publication, Bindi was six years old when he tragically passed away, while Robert was about to have his third birthday.