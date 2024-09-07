Rebel Wilson shares glimpse of her debut film 'The Deb' amid legal battle

Rebel Wilson gave a sneak peek into her upcoming directorial debut musical film The Deb, while she’s going through a controversial legal battle with the producers.



The Pitch Perfect actress, who is reportedly being sued by the film's producers for defamation, posted a scene on her Instagram which captured the characters singing an R-rated song.

In the clip, it showcased the female high school characters singing a raunchy song called F**k My Life, as they complain about how hard their wealthy lives are.

Moreover, during the footage, it indicated that Rebel's movie, which is adapted from a 2022 stage production of the same name, will be a side-splitting spoof of classical Hollywood musicals.

Additionally, Wilson also shared a video of her directing a dancing scene from her upcoming movie and captioned it as, “My directorial DEB-ut is about to world premiere in Toronto.”

In regards to this, she also stated, “Can't wait for The Deb to premiere in Toronto and for you to see all the hard work that's gone into this awesome movie. This film is great because every department was GREAT!”

It is worth mentioning that this news came after Rebel fired back at the producers of the movie in a rant after they filed legal action against her.

According to Daily Mail, the actress made her point of view very clear after it emerged that she was being sued for defamation by the producers of her movie in a shock fallout.