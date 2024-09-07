Con artist Anna Delvey claps back at Whoopi Goldberg's critique

Con artist Anna Delvey just clapped back at Whoopi Goldberg.

After The View co-host criticized the selection of the fake German heiress on ABC’s famous reality dance competition, Dancing With the Stars, Delvey broke her silence.

"While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight. I served my time and paid everyone back in full three-plus years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction,” she said in a statement.

Delvey added, "Stay nasty ladies, but don't forget to vote 17 September," making a reference to the voting for DWTS.

This response was prompted from Goldberg’s comments about how it was unfair that, Delvey, a convicted criminal who had to seek approval from ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to appear on DWTS, was given such an opportunity.

"I think back to all the families who've had family members arrested by ICE, who have gone to the courts to get their dad or their mother or their brother back," the comedian said, adding "And this woman, they gave her permission to go do this. Now, should I think there's a reason. Is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?"

"She still owes people money. I don't understand why she gets to stay!" she further noted.