King Charles health update: royal fans receive exciting news amid abdication speculations

Royal fans have received super exciting news about King Charles health amid speculations that the monarch will abdicate early and Prince William is preparing for major role.



The Daily Mail, citing royal insiders, has reported that King Charles health is heading in a 'very positive' direction as cancer treatment continues after diagnosis earlier this year.

The source told the publication, “Health has to remain the number one priority, albeit heading in a very positive trajectory.”

Earlier, Queen Camilla shared an insight into the monarch’s treatment earlier this week when she opened a new cancer centre in Bath, revealing he was 'doing very well'.

The fresh health update came amid claims Prince William is preparing to take over much earlier than anticipated amid King Charles health worries.

According to a report by the In Touch Weekly, “No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time.”

The insider said about King Charles abdication, “Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy.”