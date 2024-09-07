Dwayne Fields reacts to Kate Middleton's personal message

Dwayne Fields has reacted to Kate Middleton’s personal message, saying “what an honour it is to be appointed as UK Chief Scout.”



Commenting on the Princess of Wales tweet, the new Scout chief said “Thank you @KensingtonRoyal - what an honour it is to be appointed as UK Chief Scout.

“@scouts has had an incredible impact on my life and I truly humbled to be able to give back and support 500,000 young people across the country the same way our amazing volunteers do every week.”

Earlier, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton released her personal message to congratulate Dwayne Fields.

The future queen released her personal message, welcoming Dwayne Fields as the new UK Chief Scout.

The Princess is joint president of Scouts alongside the Duke of Kent.

Kate Middleton says, “Delighted to welcome Dwayne Fields as the new UK Chief Scout.

“The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country.”

Kate Middleton continued, “Looking forward to working with you! C.”