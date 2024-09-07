 
'Neil the baby' actor Oscar returns to 'Gavin & Stacey' after 'disappointment'

'Gavin and Stacey' star Oscar Hartland previously expressed disappointment at not being contacted for the special

September 07, 2024

Neil the Baby from Gavin and Stacey is all grown up now.

Oscar Hartland, known for his role as Neil the baby in the series, ha made a surprising return for the upcoming Christmas special.

According to OK! Oscar, who is now 15 years old, looks very different from his previous appearances.

He first appeared as Neil, the son of Smithy and Nessa, played by James Corden and Ruth Jones respectively, when he was just a baby.

Oscar's character became a fan favorite, and he returned to the show in 2019, playing an 11-year-old version of Neil.

In the recent photos from the set, Oscar was seen wearing a black t-shirt, jacket, and jeans, walking alongside James.

Before the announcement of his return, Oscar had expressed his disappointment at not being contacted for the special.

He told The Sun, "I'm disappointed. I was hoping to get the call. Neil must feature in the final episode because he's Smithy and Nessa's son, they can't write him out."

Besides acting, Oscar has also been pursuing a career in music. He appeared in The Voice Kids in 2023, aiming to be recognized for both his acting as well as singing talents.

