Jennifer Hudson announces music comeback after decade long hiatus

Jennifer Hudson already has plans to boost the holiday season.

The 42-year-old singer is set to make a music comeback after a decade long hiatus.

She made the exciting announcement on September 6, unveiling the release date as October 18, 2024 of the album titled, The Gift of Love.

The actress teased the record with a teaser uploaded on her official Instagram account, featuring a jazz-genre rendition of the classic Jingle Bells as she placed gifts under a Christmas tree, as per holiday tradition.

“I cannot wait for it to be yours!” she captioned the post.

The Gift of Love is Hudson’s first project with Interscope Records where she will cover different popular holiday songs including, The Christmas Song, Holy Night, Winter Wonderland, Little Drummer Boy, My Favorite Things, Go Tell It on the Mountain, Jingle Bells and Auld Lang Syne alongside original tracks.

Additionally, The Jennifer Hudson Show also got her boyfriend, Common, on board to collaborate with her on the track, Almost Christmas.

Her album will mark her first in 10 years for Hudson, whose aforementioned talk show is set to return for a season 3 on September 16, 2024.