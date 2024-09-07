Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A look back at their whirlwind romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have captivated the world with their whirlwind romance for over a year now.



They were first linked together when the athlete was spotted at the singer's Eras Tour stop at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium in July.

Let's take a look at the timeline of their romance, from the initial sparks that fueled the rumour mill to their first public outing together, and finally, to their PDA-filled public appearances.

Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert:

Kelce was spotted at Swift’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium, where he was seen watching the show and exchanging bracelets with fans.

He later revealed that he wanted to give a friendship bracelet to “Taylor Swift one with my number on it” but could not.



Taylor Swift accepted Travis Kelce’s request to watch his show

Kelce invited the songstress to watch his game on The Pat McAfee Show and said, "You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit."

Later, the Blank Space singer made a surprise appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game. she was seen sitting with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and rooting for him.

After the Chiefs' 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears, the couple was spotted celebrating with the teammates and family at Prime Social Rooftop.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lock lips

A photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sharing a sweet kiss surfaced on Instagram just one day after Swift attended the Chiefs vs. Chargers game at Arrowhead Stadium. The intimate moment was captured and shared by Chariah Gordon.

Taylor Swift cheers for Kansas City Chiefs as they win Super Bowl

The Bad Blood singer was spotted locking lips with the athlete after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LVII against San Francisco.

Travis Kelce joins ladylove Taylor Swift on-stage during Eras Tour

After attending some of Swift's Eras Tour gigs, the NFL star finally joined her on stage at Wembley Stadium and playfully helped in her makeover as she geared up to perform I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hit with breakup rumours

The loved-up duo was hit with breakup rumours after some documents were leaked online alleging that Swift and the NFL player would part ways soon.

The documents, with header of Kelce's PR company, detailed how the couple would part ways, including the date of their split.

According to the viral documents, the couple would split on September 28, 2024, and would make an official announcement three days later.

Kelce’s representatives released a statement while reacting to the documents. “These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency," they stated, as per People Magazine.



Additionally, the documents were removed following the controversy with Kelce's legal team working "to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."