Marilyn Monroe, Queen Elizabeth II awkward meeting laid bare

The late Marilyn Monroe was a big fan of the deceased Queen Elizabeth II. But, when the two personalities met for the first time in 1956, the meeting was anything but smooth.



Recalling and noting the encounter in his book When Marilyn Met the Queen, Michelle Morgan explained the background of the meeting.

The blonde bombshell was in London for shooting, the author said, adding, that the actress was invited to attend the Royal Command Performance at the Empire Theatre in London’s Leicester Square.

But, for the meeting, strict protocols were issued, which, the Canadian writer said, was not followed by the top star.

"When Marilyn was asked to meet the queen, a memo went [a]round to everybody … that said, ‘You must wear something conservative. You must think about the neckline,’" she added. "And that went straight over Marilyn’s head."

Explaining Marilyn's reason for flouting the rule, Michelle told Fox News Digital, "She already had an idea of what she wanted," noting, "She went to a dressmaker, a theatrical dressmaker."

"She had a little diagram of what she wanted. They … made it for her. And it came with a gold cape and a little gold bag. And it was very, very low cut."

"It caused quite a sensation," she continued. "When she came out of the car, she had the cape on, and, of course, she then put the cape to the side. And there she was."

"She was criticized by various people who were there, including Joan Crawford, who didn’t like Marilyn very much anyway. But, at the end of the day, the queen didn’t seem to mind. And that’s who she was there to see."

In the end, Michelle said Queen had a favourable opinion of Marilyn despite the seemingly awkward meeting.

"Apparently, the queen said to friends at the palace that she thought Marilyn was lovely, but she felt sorry for her," the author concluded.