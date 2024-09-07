 
King Charles final decision over Royal Lodge revealed as feud with Andrew leaves siblings 'disappointed'

King Charles friend said, “It’s been compared to a siege and that is accurate in one respect because Charles will starve Andrew out"

Web Desk
September 07, 2024

King Charles true intensions over Royal Lodge revealed as feud with Andrew leaves siblings 'disappointed'

A friend of King Charles has disclosed the monarch's true intension over Royal Lodge amid reports that his feud with Prince Andrew has left the siblings ‘disappointed’

According to a report by the New York Post, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie are reportedly unhappy with the King’s handling of things as Andrew refuses to move out of the Royal Lodge.

Amid these reports, an insider has claimed that King Charles remains “utterly determined” that Prince Andrew will be obliged to vacate Royal Lodge.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, friend of King Charles said, “It’s been compared to a siege and that is accurate in one respect because Charles will starve Andrew out.

“Security is just a first step. He will cut all financial support if he has to. It’s Andrew’s choice how this goes. Charles is the king, and if he wants Andrew gone, Andrew will be gone in the end.”

