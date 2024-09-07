Prince Harry's 'affection reciprocated' by family members in UK

Prince Harry has reportedly been in touch with certain members of his family in the U.K., per an expert.



While Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been estranged from the Royal Family since he moved to the U.S., he reportedly keeps in touch with his late mom Diana’s side of the family.

The Prince visited the U.K. last month to attend the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes in Norfolk. During the visit, he notably stayed with the Spencers at their ancestral manor Althorp House.

Sharing her thoughts on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: "When Diana’s coffin arrived back at Althorp and the gates closed behind the hearse, Earl Spencer said simply: 'Diana is home.' "

"And he has clearly honored his pledge that her blood family would allow William and Harry to experience as many different aspects of life as possible and to let their souls sing openly as she had planned," she continued.

"Quietly, behind the scenes, it is obvious that the Spencer family have kept the communication channels open with Harry and that their affection for him is reciprocated,” she claimed.

"I’m sure Harry feels it’s important that he still has some kind of anchor here in the UK and, for now at least, it seems that it is with his aunts and uncle,” Jennie concluded.