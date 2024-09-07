Andrew Garfield reacts to carousel horse memes taking over the internet

Andrew Garfield addressed hilarious meme surrounding his upcoming film, We Live in Time.

The promotional image of the film, starring Andrew alongside Florence Pugh on a carousel has gained attention for its unusually gaunt and eccentric-looking carousel horse.

However, recently in an interview with CTV's Etalk, Andrew, famed for his role of Spider Man, humorously commented on the meme.

He said, "Thank you for bringing up the horse," jokingly adding, "I hadn't heard from him since our shoot day but I pray he makes an appearance (at the premiere) 'cause without him, we really are nothing."

"Yeah, no-one would be aware of this film if it wasn't for that f******* horse," he added.

The film, scheduled to release on January 1, 2025, will first premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Notably, it will also be featured at the BFI London Film Festival next month.

Recently, Florence also talked about the film, explaining her decision to shave her head for the role.

Despite director John Crowley's suggestion to use a wig, Florence said, "I just stopped him mid-sentence and I was like, 'John, no one can play a character like this and not do the thing that is needed to be done."