Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon talk 'deep' sans Ben Affleck

September 07, 2024

As Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, she was reunited with his friend Matt Damon, and they were said to be engaged in a "deep conversation."

The meet-up took place at an afterparty of their film Unstoppable premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

On-ground spies reveal the duo had a hearty conversation for over 20 minutes with the others on the table, including the Oscar winner's wife Luciana Damon, and fellow actor Don Cheadle.

Describing what they saw, the insiders told People, “Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation."

In the chat, sources say, the two shared a flurry of emotions, including laughter, and, at one point, seemed to have a serious talk while also holding hands for a few minutes.

Interestingly, the Argo star, who was the producer, was not present at the premiere or at the party.

The premiere marked the first key appearance of Jennifer in public after she went official about her divorce.

