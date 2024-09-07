Photo: Jennifer Aniston ditches Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock: Report

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly not considering her close pals Reese Witherspoon and Sandra Bullock for her upcoming project.

Recently, an insider recently revealed to Life & Style that the former wife of Brad Pitt wants to produce a flick.

They also mentioned that Jennifer would prefer young actresses like Zendaya and Sydney for this project rather than her close friends like Sandra Bullock and The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon.

“There are big roles for younger women and middle-aged women in this movie, but the focus is going to be office politics and extremely compelling dialogue,” the source explained.

They went on to mention, “Reese and Sandra are producers themselves and would need that kind of credit along with their giant acting salaries.”

The confidante insisted, “While Jen loves Reese and Sandra, the whole point of this project is for Jen to be able to demonstrate to Hollywood that she actually can produce a giant studio event film on her own, from the ground up.”

“Inviting Reese and Sandra to the party would show that Jen isn’t ready to take off the training wheels yet, which simply isn’t the case,” they reasoned.

Conclusively, the source remarked, “The objective here is to make a blockbuster and for Jen to get most of the credit for that.”