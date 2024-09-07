 
Jennifer Garner's beau insecure of Ben Affleck presence amid split: Report

Ben Affleck is reportedly leaning on former wife Jennifer Garner amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Web Desk
September 07, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Garner's beau insecure of Ben Affleck presence amid split: Report

John Millier, who is currently dating Jennifer Garner, is reportedly jealous of Ben Affleck’s growing closeness with his lady love.

As fans will be aware, Ben Affleck has been papped with Jennifer Garner many times since Jennifer Lopez divorce romance rumours started.

Now, an insider revealed to Life & Style, “John has shown incredible patience and that he’s really endeared him to Jennifer.”

Nonetheless, the confidante declared that the CEO of Calliburger does not welcome the Daredevil alum into his and Jennifer’s life.

“Privately, he has been known to find it a little bit intimidating that she’s still so close to Ben,” the source addressed and noted, “especially when he’s reminded about their red-hot connection back in the day.”

“Her comment about the camera crew needing a wide lens for Ben’s naked shower scene in Gone Girl has come back to haunt Jen because it really bugs John to know that,” they continued.

Conclusively, the insider claimed, “But he doesn’t dwell on it, he understands she had a past before him and that there is still a place for Ben in her life.” 

