Selma Blair remembers old good projects: 'Fantastic films'

Selma Blair has a storied career, with many hit movies under his belt. However, the films which were her favourites include projects of his past.



In a chat with People at the 11th Annual Fashion Media, the actress reflected on her 1999 cult classic Cruel Intentions saying “It makes me so happy though, that it would give any more attention because that movie is such a good, sexy … I don't know, talk about wardrobe.”

Praising the movie's costume designer, Denise Wingate, she said, "I mean, she did an amazing job with the wardrobe."

“But it was one of the most gorgeous movies,” the 52-year-old added. “It still lasts. It still holds up. And I love it. And I love everyone in that cast.”

She continued, "I'll watch it all the time," adding, "I mean, I don't put it on," noting, "But if it's in the background, I will never turn it off. … Like, never."

In another instance, Selma opened up about her other hit project in 2001 called Legally Blonde.

“[I] never turn off Legally Blonde, too. I'll never turn that off,” adding, “Because that's just really happy ... and they have a great energy and they're beautiful ... and I was so thrilled.”