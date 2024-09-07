Photo: Taylor Swift helping Blake Lively amid social media log off: Source

Blake Lively is reportedly taking a break from social media in the wake of the latest controversy surrounding her latest flick, It Ends With Us.

But, the Gossip Girl alum is not alone in this tough time as she has her best friend Taylor Swift and husband Ryan Reynolds by her side.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style, “Even though Taylor’s busy with her tour in London, she’s been solid as a rock for Blake.”

“She’s calling and texting all the time to cheer her up and remind her not to let all the negativity get her down, that it’s par for the course when you make a big impact,” the source continued.

They even claimed, “[Taylor]’s reminding Blake daily of all the people that love her and know the real her and telling her that’s what matters more than a bunch of strangers on the internet.”

“It goes without saying that Blake really appreciates all the advice and support, it means the world to her and just proves that Taylor is the kind of friend that’s there through thick and thin,” the source concluded.