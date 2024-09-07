 
Barry Keoghan remains mum on Joker in 'The Batman: Part II'

Barry Keoghan tries to evade the question of Joker's appearance in 'The Batman: Part II'

Web Desk
September 07, 2024

Batman is incomplete without Joker, as they and his new incarnation were donned by Barry Keogan in Matt Reeves's universe. However, in the upcoming film, he tightened his lips on whether he would reprise the role.

Speaking to Variety, the Saltburn star was asked about the fan-favourite question about what is the status of his clown in the forthcoming sequel.

“There we go!” the actor while gesturing to cover his mouth. “I can’t say much. The camera is looking right at me. We’ll see where that goes. Again, it was an incredible experience … and yeah, I can’t say…”

Barry opted to stay mum on the appearance of Joker, but what was confirmed was The Penguin would not show the Batman.

Explaining the reason, Matt told SFX magazine, "I don't feel like it's missing something fundamental. I feel like it's an extension of what is fundamentally there. We know this is the world of Batman."

"You're going down a different alley," he continued. "So the spectre of Batman is there. The spectre of the Riddler is there. The spectre of everything that happens in the last movie is there. It informs it. And it's exactly where we begin."

