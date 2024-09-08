‘Horrified' Queen Camilla unearthed William's ‘earth shattering' temper

Queen Camilla once confided in her friends about terrible rows beteeen King Charles and Prince William.



Her Majesty, who married the King in 2005, experienced a new side of motherhood with eldest son William, who reportedly had a ‘temper.’

Royal expert Robert Lacey notes: "Camilla had been horrified by the ranting and raving that William could unleash on occasions against her husband — letting rip with no apparent inhibition in her presence. The rowshad been earth-shattering, by her account, with William doing the shouting and Charles submitting meekly."

Lacey further claimed: "In William's kingdom, everything had to be perfect — and if his father has failed in some way to live up to his elder son's elevated view of what being royal entails, the young man would release his fury."

Things, however, have changed over the past few years where both King Charles III and William have had to rely on one another.

Royal expert Robert Hardman noted: "The Prince of Wales' relationship with the King has been strengthened by the twin burdens of their new roles and periodic broadsides from California. Also, the more that the heir to the throne becomes involved in the running of the Duchy of Cornwall and the royal estates, the more he has come to appreciate his father’s dedication and his achievements over the years."