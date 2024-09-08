Ashley Tisdale drops fresh photo after second child’s birth

Ashley Tisdale is officially a mum of two with the birth of her second daughter.



The High School Musical alum, 39, took the announcement to Instagram on Saturday along with a monochrome snap featuring the family of four.

In the picture, Ashley, her husband Christopher French, and their 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter, can be seen holding the newborn's hand.

"Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you," the actress wrote in the post's caption. "She landed 9.6.24."

Tisdale also kept her pregnancy a secret till March of this year.



"We can’t wait to meet you," she wrote in her Instagram caption at the time, as she shared snaps of the couple and her baby bump. Their daughter Jupiter also appeared in the carousel, while French wrote in the comments, "Here we goooo! I love you. We can do this lol.”

Tisdale and French have been married since 2014 and they welcomed Jupiter in March 2021.

Recently in March, Tisdale also shared her fear via a TikTok video about encountering postpartum depression again in the future.

"I suffered with postpartum depression the first time and so that definitely scared me, thinking about, oh having another one, like, just going through that again," the actress and singer said in a part of the video where she announced her pregnancy.

"But my doctor said that it’s interesting that on the second, your hormones just adjust so much faster. It wasn’t so much that I was depressed, I just had a lot of anxiety," she added.