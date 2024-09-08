Sting announces surprise 'incremental' collab with Snoop Dogg

Sting just teased an upcoming collaboration with none other than Snoop Dogg.

Taking to BC Radio 2 in The Park stage in Preston, Lancashire, on Saturday, announcing the project in association with the hip-hop icon.

Prior to his headlining performance at Moor Park, he admitted rather straight-forwardly that his goal as a musician and singer was to make music that everyone would “just keep performing forever.”

He then proceeded to reveal his project with the 52-year-old rapper, a remixed rendition of Message In The Bottle, slated for a November release this year.

Sting stated, “Me and Snoop made a recording of Message In A Bottle, which he's called something else. I played the guitar and I sang on it, but Snoop also sings on this, which is quite a revelation to me.”

“He's a very nice man,” the Grammy-winning artist added, all-praises of Snoop Dogg.

Sting continued, “I like playing hits, I really do, but you know, it's my job to sing a song I might have written 40 years ago with the same passion, the same curiosity, the same energy as if I'd written it this afternoon, that's my job.”

“I always manage to find some little incremental change that I haven't explored before, discovered before that keeps me interested. That's my quest, so you might hear something tonight, might be a mistake,” he concluded.