Meghan Markle major regrets over anti-royal sentiments exposed: 'It's been backfiring'

Meghan Markle has been facing regret after regret, and one of her most major ones have just come to light

September 08, 2024

There are a number of regrets that Meghan Markle has been facing and one of her most major ones has just been brought to light.

Everything has been brought forward by an inside source that is well placed within the Sussexes camp and this insider told Grazia magazine, it stems from how her comments seemingly, “weren’t received in the way that she had expected and several of her comments have backfired".

The source also explained, “Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview [in 2021] to be about her mental health, and I think Meghan regretted sitting down with The Cut [in 2022] because she provided endless commentary for her critics.”

For those unversed with the explosive backlash the Duchess received at the time, it became social media fodder and left the Sussex royals under a mountain of security, both at the hands of UK experts and US commentators as well.

