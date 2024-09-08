‘Big time loser' Prince Harry losing his birth right in the UK

Prince Harry’s streak as the ‘biggest loser’ has just been exposed by an expert who feels things could have been different had some decisions and moves not been made.



Comments against Prince Harry, have been shared by The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

According to a report by Express UK, the photographer turned towards bashing the Duke for his actions and behavior.

It started with him questioning his standing in the US and claiming, “Here, he was somebody and there, just another celebrity, in my view. He’s the loser, big time.”

“He’s got to start seeing things as they really are and he’s no longer welcome here, it seems.”

“He’s going to have to make a big, big, big act of contrition in my view, to the King, before he gets back because, quite frankly, they’re frightened to have him with them because any conversation they have could be in the next TV programme they make.”

“They’re not prepared to do that anymore. I always believe in the parable of the Prodigal Son – everything’s possible – but at the moment it doesn’t look likely.”