 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle holing Prince Archie, Lilibet away from their cousins in Montecito

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been called out for keeping Archie and Lilibet away from family

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle holing Prince Archie, Lilibet away from their cousins in Montecito
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle holing Prince Archie, Lilibet away from their cousins in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for their behavior towards Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Comments like this have been issued by The Sun’s photographer Arthur Edwards.

He began his clapback, by pointing out to Express UK, that while Prince Harry was “somebody” in the UK, he’s now found himself, acting as “just another celebrity in a town full of celebrities.”

He also added, “I think he thinks he’s [Prince Harry] bigger than he actually is. I also think Meghan doesn’t want to come here anymore, He comes back but she never comes with him.”

But “What really upsets the King is the fact that he’s never going to see his grandchildren [Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet].”

After all, “the little boy and girl should be playing with their cousins. They should be here enjoying the life of the Royal Family. Instead of that, they’re stuck in their house in Montecito and they’re just celebrities in a town full of celebrities.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step against Meghan Markle, Harry at Balmoral video
Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step against Meghan Markle, Harry at Balmoral
Joaquin Phoenix reveals the part in 'Joker' he 'could not do'
Joaquin Phoenix reveals the part in 'Joker' he 'could not do'
Meghan Markle's racist nonsense sparks overwhelm: ‘Much too late now'
Meghan Markle's racist nonsense sparks overwhelm: ‘Much too late now'
Rihanna, Naomi Campbell NYFW controversy convinces fans of feud
Rihanna, Naomi Campbell NYFW controversy convinces fans of feud
Oasis to release a new 'in the bag' album amid reunion plans
Oasis to release a new 'in the bag' album amid reunion plans
‘Big time loser' Prince Harry losing his birth right in the UK
‘Big time loser' Prince Harry losing his birth right in the UK
Meghan Markle major regrets over anti-royal sentiments exposed: ‘It's been backfiring'
Meghan Markle major regrets over anti-royal sentiments exposed: ‘It's been backfiring'
Sting announces surprise 'incremental' collab with Snoop Dogg
Sting announces surprise 'incremental' collab with Snoop Dogg