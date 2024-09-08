Prince Harry, Meghan Markle holing Prince Archie, Lilibet away from their cousins in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for their behavior towards Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Comments like this have been issued by The Sun’s photographer Arthur Edwards.

He began his clapback, by pointing out to Express UK, that while Prince Harry was “somebody” in the UK, he’s now found himself, acting as “just another celebrity in a town full of celebrities.”

He also added, “I think he thinks he’s [Prince Harry] bigger than he actually is. I also think Meghan doesn’t want to come here anymore, He comes back but she never comes with him.”

But “What really upsets the King is the fact that he’s never going to see his grandchildren [Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet].”

After all, “the little boy and girl should be playing with their cousins. They should be here enjoying the life of the Royal Family. Instead of that, they’re stuck in their house in Montecito and they’re just celebrities in a town full of celebrities.”