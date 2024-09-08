Oasis to release a new 'in the bag' album amid reunion plans

Oasis might just release an album!

The iconic rock band’s front man, Liam Gallagher, just excited his fans even more after hinting that the band would release a new musical endeavor.

Ever since the announcement of Oasis getting back together and the famous Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, putting their decades long feud aside, the 51-year-old singer has been more active on his social media platforms now.

The expected album would supposedly go alongside the Live Forever crooners’ highly-anticipated 2025 reunion concerts.

From his official X (formerly Twitter) account, he has responded to fans and their queries, shutting off controversy regarding the sold-out tour’s high-ticket pricing and has expressed pride over the upcoming shows.

And now, the musician has revealed that a new album from Oasis might also be on the way during the reunion tour.

Responding to a question about whether the band’s audience can expect a new record, Liam wrote, "Yep it’s already finished."

While another fan inquired if Oasis felt like the upcoming album was “in the air” to which Liam answered, “It’s in the bag mate f*** the air.”

This album being discussed would be the band’s eighth studio album and their first since 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul.