Jennifer Lopez slays in chiffon dress at ‘Golden Globe' pre party

September 08, 2024
Jennifer Lopez, who has been keeping her Instagram followers hooked with the post-divorce snaps, once again spellbound them with her dazzling appearance at the Road to the Golden Globes Party.
For the pre-party event during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, the singer-actress opted for a glamorous chiffon dress with a pair of high-heels.
The Enough actress wore sported large silver hoop earrings at the star-studded TIFF soiree which was held at Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, Canada.
The 55-year-old singer wore her hair down in stunning, straight hairstyles with a middle part.
The On The Floor hitmaker’s presence at the pre-party comes after she debuted her new film, Unstoppable, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.
The actress-singer was also seen enjoying a giddy conversation with her Unstoppable co-star Bobby Cannavale, where she seemingly threw shade at her recent ex Ben Affleck.
Moreover, after walking the TIFF's red carpet, Lopez gave fans a closer look at the show-stopping dress on Instagram, posting photos from several angles.
"Toronto #TIFF2024 #UnstoppableMovie," she captioned one post, followed by another simply captioned, "Unstoppable."