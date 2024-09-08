Jennifer Lopez slays in chiffon dress at ‘Golden Globe' pre party

Jennifer Lopez looks drop-dead gorgeous at ‘Golden Globe' pre party

Jennifer Lopez, who has been keeping her Instagram followers hooked with the post-divorce snaps, once again spellbound them with her dazzling appearance at the Road to the Golden Globes Party.



For the pre-party event during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, the singer-actress opted for a glamorous chiffon dress with a pair of high-heels.

The Enough actress wore sported large silver hoop earrings at the star-studded TIFF soiree which was held at Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

‘Golden Globe’ pre party aka ‘Road to the Golden Globes Party’ is part of 2024 TIFF

The 55-year-old singer wore her hair down in stunning, straight hairstyles with a middle part.

The On The Floor hitmaker’s presence at the pre-party comes after she debuted her new film, Unstoppable, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

The actress-singer was also seen enjoying a giddy conversation with her Unstoppable co-star Bobby Cannavale, where she seemingly threw shade at her recent ex Ben Affleck.

Moreover, after walking the TIFF's red carpet, Lopez gave fans a closer look at the show-stopping dress on Instagram, posting photos from several angles.

"Toronto #TIFF2024 #UnstoppableMovie," she captioned one post, followed by another simply captioned, "Unstoppable."