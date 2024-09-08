 
Lana Del Rey goes public with Jeremy Dufrene romance

Lana Del Rey was first associated with Jeremy Dufrene on August 25, 2024

September 08, 2024

Lana Del Rey just made it official!

The 39-year-old singer made her first and official public appearance with rumored boyfriend, alligator tour guide, Jeremy Dufrene at model Karen Elson’s A-list wedding, on Saturday.

Del Rey could be seen all smiles, holding hands with the boat captain from Louisiana as the two left the wedding venue, that is, the renowned Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

She wore a baby blue-coloured plunging halter neck paired with pink ballet flats and completed the look with a simple pendant, a mint-coloured purse over her shoulder and carried her hair in a simple updo.

The Summertime Sadness crooner was also joined by her close friend, Taylor Swift, who is currently headlining the sensational Eras Tour and NFL tight end, Travis Kelce (who is dating Swift).

Del Rey’s appearance with Dufrene comes a few days after the Born To Die hitmaker addressed the speculations of her romance on Instagram. She appeared to deny any romantic involvement underneath a post that asked about her relationship with a single-worded response, “No.”

