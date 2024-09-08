Pat Sajak wins big at Creative Arts Emmys

Pat Sajak has bagged his first Creative Art Emmy for hosting the final season of the game show called Wheel of Fortune.



The 77-year-old famous won his award for hosting in 26 years, the last time being in 1998.

Sajak began hosting the beloved series in 1981 and officially retired in June 2024.

He was replaced by Ryan Seacrest, who is set to host the upcoming season of the show, beginning from September 9.

The Wheel of Fortune ex-host has been nominated 23 times and previously won Outstanding Game Show Host at the Daytime Emmys in 1993, 1997, and 1998.

The TV personality also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2011 Daytime Emmy Awards.

In June 2023, he announced he was leaving after the 41st season of the show was finished.



He took to X (formally known as Twitter) to acknowledge the end of his more than 40-year run on the show and wrote: “Thank you all so very much,” to his nearly 370,000 followers.

Despite wrapping up his time on Wheel of Fortune, the pop culture icon will carry out a final season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC this fall.