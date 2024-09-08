 
September 08, 2024

Prince Harry rubbished for thinking he's got a chance

Prince Harry slammed for thinking he ever had a chance to reconcile after sparking fears about his next moves.

Royal commentator Richard Eden made these comments about the Duke during the latest episode of the Palace Confidential podcast.

The revelation comes amid insider reports to the Daily Mail that state hat “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates.”

In regards to this bit of news though there are warnings that it may not pan out as hoped because of a lack of trust.

Mr Eden even went as far as to say, “How can there be that reconciliation when William and Catherine don’t know what will appear in a TV programme or in a book?”

Because “Genuinely, once you’ve lost that trust, you’ve lost it forever,” he warned before signing off from the conversation as a whole. 

