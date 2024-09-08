Jennifer Lopez shares ‘unforgettable experience' amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has penned down an "unforgettable experience" amid her ongoing divorce with Ben Affleck.



The 55-year-old singer-turned-actress took to Instagram to talk about her upcoming film Unstoppable and expressed happiness with her followers that she could not wait for the audience to see the movie.

Posting three pictures from the movie’s premiere which was held at 2024 TIFF on Friday night, the Mother actress wrote, “This is my favorite picture from what was one of the most magical nights I think I’ve ever had with a film.”

She went on to say, “Besides playing Selena, playing the role of Judy Robles and bringing her and her struggles and triumphs with her amazing son, Anthony Robles to life, was one of the great honors of my life.”

Jennifer Lopez attended premiere of ‘Unstoppable’ movie she co-produced with Ben Affleck

For the Atlas star, “These are the type of movies that the world needs right now more than ever,” calling the film “inspiring, uplifting, exciting and emotional.”

“At times difficult to watch but so real and so moving. It’s a perfect family movie. It will have you cheering while you hold back the tears,” the estranged-wife of Ben Affleck, said adding, “It won’t be out until December 6 in theaters but it’ll be perfect for everyone to see with your families around Christmas.”

She called Unstoppable a “gift to you (audience) to introduce the story of this inspiring unstoppable family.”

The actress also thanked her costars and penned, “Thank you to Billy Goldberg, Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle, and especially Judy Robles and Anthony Robles for making Unstoppable an unforgettable experience for me.”

Lopez’s post comes few days after she marked her first public appearance since her filing for divorce from Affleck.

She attended the premiere of her new movie while Affleck, who has also co-produced the film, skipped the debut.