 
Geo News

PM Keir Starmer pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Sunday, September 8 marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2024

PM Keir Starmer pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth
PM Keir Starmer pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister has paid touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the second anniversary of her death.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Today marks two years since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The late Queen’s dedication to the UK and Commonwealth taught us that whatever challenges our country faces, the value of service always endures.”

He continued, “For the 70 glorious years of her reign, she was at the heart of this nation’s life. Today we honour her memory.”

PM Keir Starmer pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Earlier, as central London site was revealed for Queen Elizabeth II memorial, Starmer said that the queen´s "enduring legacy of service and devotion to our country will never be forgotten.

"The national memorial will be located in St James´s Park, right in the heart of the capital, providing everyone with a place to honour the Late Queen and connect with the shared history we cherish," he added.

Today, September 8 marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Elizabeth, who spent a record 70 years and 214 days on the throne.

King Charles coming to terms with life as monarch video
King Charles coming to terms with life as monarch
Michael Keaton 'loved every second' of filming 'Beetlejuice' sequel
Michael Keaton 'loved every second' of filming 'Beetlejuice' sequel
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘unforgettable experience' amid Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘unforgettable experience' amid Ben Affleck divorce
Meghan Markle forcing Prince William to push Prince Harry away even further
Meghan Markle forcing Prince William to push Prince Harry away even further
Prince William, Harry make final decision to reconcile after UK encounter? video
Prince William, Harry make final decision to reconcile after UK encounter?
Prince Harry rubbished for thinking he's got a chance
Prince Harry rubbished for thinking he's got a chance
Pat Sajak wins big at Creative Arts Emmys
Pat Sajak wins big at Creative Arts Emmys
Megan Thee Stallion expresses desire to collaborate with Taylor Swift
Megan Thee Stallion expresses desire to collaborate with Taylor Swift