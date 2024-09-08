PM Keir Starmer pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister has paid touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the second anniversary of her death.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Today marks two years since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The late Queen’s dedication to the UK and Commonwealth taught us that whatever challenges our country faces, the value of service always endures.”

He continued, “For the 70 glorious years of her reign, she was at the heart of this nation’s life. Today we honour her memory.”

Earlier, as central London site was revealed for Queen Elizabeth II memorial, Starmer said that the queen´s "enduring legacy of service and devotion to our country will never be forgotten.

"The national memorial will be located in St James´s Park, right in the heart of the capital, providing everyone with a place to honour the Late Queen and connect with the shared history we cherish," he added.

Today, September 8 marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Elizabeth, who spent a record 70 years and 214 days on the throne.