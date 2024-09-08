Anna Nicole Smith, Larry Birkhead's daughter gets Beetlejuice-themed birthday

Anna Nicole Smith, Larry Birkhead’s daughter Dannielynn gets Beetlejuice-themed birthday

Dannielynn Birkhead is celebrating her 18th birthday in style.



Her father, Larry Birkhead, took to Instagram with pictures of Dannielynn ready with her Beetlejuice-inspired hair, makeup, and outfit—which was part of the Beetlejuice Afterlife Experience in Los Angeles.

"Dannielynn had a great time celebrating her 18th birthday with friends and family by attending the @beetlejuiceafterlife.exp and @beetlejuicemovie which made for an out of this world experience," Larry captioned a carousel of photos from his daughter’s birthday bash.

"Of course, Dannielynn found a Hot Topic store to get a spooky outfit for all the fun ! Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn !" he added before giving due credits for the custom, makeup, and event organisation.

In the slider post, Dannielynn can be seen posing in front of the ocean in her all-black gothic ensemble during sunset. In another shot, the teenager poses next to a man dressed as Beetlejuice.



In others, Dannielynn can be seen getting her makeup done and smiling in front of the movie experience entrance in another.

Larry also dropped a montage of sweet moments through the years in a separate Instagram post.

"Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn! You are my entire heart. I love you more than I can ever express. May you continue on your journey being 'humble and kind' and spread the love that you were given to many others. I am beyond proud of you," read his caption.

He concluded his caption, saying, "Happy 18th Birthday ❤️ Love, Dad. #imnotcryingyourecrying #happybirthday," and set the video to Luke Laird, Lori McKenna and Barry Dean's "Humble and Kind."



Prior to her 18th birthday bash, Dannielynn and her dad attended the Power Morphicon convention in Pasadena, California, where the teen could be seen cosplaying in photos posted by Larry.

The doting dad shared that he "had an awesome time" but was even more excited to watch his little girl fulfill her dreams.

"Dannielynn cosplayed three different 'Kamen Rider' characters at the event," Birkhead wrote in his lengthy caption and even thanked her wig stylist Ryan Austin for his help.

On a concluding note, Birkhead shared that the convention was just one of many events that the family planned to attend in honor of Dannielynn's 18th birthday.

"This is the first stop and pre-celebration for Dannielynn’s upcoming birthday celebration! The countdown begins now!" he said in the August 26 message.