Jax Taylor reveals feelings as he leaves rehab

Jax Taylor on how leaving rehab felt like after Brittany Cartwright split

Reality star Jax Taylor is looking back at how rehab felt like after his separation from Brittany Cartwright.

The Valley and Vanderpump Rules star, 45, recently made a comeback on his and ex wife's podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany this weekend.

Upon his Friday debut, Taylor reflected on how it felt leaving rehab after only a few months of treatment.

“I didn’t wanna f****** leave. I really, really didn’t,” he told his friend and life coach Scott Kaufman on Friday. “I was so sad leaving. I was crying. I’m like, ‘I don’t wanna go.'”

“I was scared to leave those front doors because [I had] structure every day,” he explained. “I knew what I was doing. I was reading. I was in that world.”

Taylor added that it came to a point where fulfill his responsibilities became more important than continuing his treatment.

“I was like, ‘God, I know the real world’s gonna hit me like a ton of bricks and I’ve got to go back to filming my show and I know everybody’s mad at me and they’re gonna come at me.'”

Taylor continued, “And I was just like, ‘I’m so scared. I’m so scared.’ And it’s been happening but I’ve been dealing with it but it’s scary.”

Taylor entered rehab in July of this year, justifying that it was more important to get better for himself and his son, Cruz, 3.

The decision came after Cartwright, 35, announced in February that the two are taking some time apart. The mother-of-one then officially filed for divorce on August 27.

Days after their divorce, Taylor revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder during his treatment in rehab.

“It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me. However, I’ve come home to my son with a newfound sense of peace,” he penned on Instagram at the time.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday.”