Paris Hilton unveils her children's reaction on new album

Paris Hilton, who released her sophomore album Infinite Icon, talked about what her children think about her new music.



The singer in an interview with People magazine told that her children loved the music, adding that they “are already big fans”.

The Stars Are Blind hitmaker is a mother to 19-month-son Phoenix and 10-month-old daughter London whom she shares with husband Carter Reum.

Hilton said that her son loves Legacy so much, and London really loves Adored. "When I play Stay Young, Phoenix is always having the best time he just started dancing around and enjoying music."

The 43-year-old singer also shared that her mother Kathy Hilton has been "blown away" by her daughter's musical prowess. "She's so happy,” Hilton said, adding, “It's one of her favourites of my songs, but she's very proud of this new album.”

The I’m Free hitmaker’s second album comes out 18 years after Paris' self-titled debut in 2006.

The album is said to be a dance–pop hybrid with a group of collaborators that includes Sia, Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, and Rina Sawayama.