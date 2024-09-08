 
Kate Middleton's plans for another public appearance revealed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton plans are said to be already underway

September 08, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly planning to make her another public appearance following her Wimbledon final attendance.

Royal fans are delighted as they received exciting news about the plans of Kate Middleton’s return to public life amid her cancer treatment.

According to a report by The Times, per, Daily Mail, Kate Middleton may join the royal family at the Remembrance Day service in November.

Kate Middleton plans are also said to be already underway for her annual televised 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey in December.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared the Times report and tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE - After months of cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales is now planning for the future.

“Kate hopes to join the royal family at the Cenotaph and host her Christmas carols. Work is on her mind, but any return will be “gradual”.

According to the outlet, Kate Middleton has started holding more meetings with her private secretary and communications secretary to plan for the future.

