Ben Affleck loses major gig due to Jennifer Lopez divorce: Report

Ben Affleck was reportedly offered a cameo in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

September 08, 2024

Jennifer Lopez marriage drama has reportedly cost Ben Affleck more than a heartbreak.

While Jennifer Garner is reportedly enjoying the fruits of success of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Ben Affleck is reportedly regretting the time when he rejected a cameo in the blockbuster movie as the character Daredevil, per Life & Style.

Spilling the beans on this matter, an insider shared with the outlet that the father of three “has to be kicking himself right now for not getting in on the Deadpool & Wolverine party.”

The source also teased, “What makes it even funnier is that the filmmakers did want Ben Affleck to be in this movie as his Daredevil character,” but Ben Affleck reportedly turned them down because he was navigating through marital woes with Jennifer Lopez.

In addition to this, the source claimed that when he was asked about the gig, Ben “opted to pass because he was starting his new movie studio, Artists Equity,” after which they signed off from the chat.  

