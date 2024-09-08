Chappell Roan leaves fans 'in love' with new photos

Chappell Roan leaves fans awe with new photos, donning a red attire.

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures on Sunday, featuring herself striking for different poses.



The 26-year-old singer captioned the post that reads, “The just dug this dusty bitch up damn we have come a long way girls.”

Chappell Roan is also 'busy' writing new music

Fans and followers rushed to the comment section to praise the singer's latest post. "Your whole fanbase just licked their screens," one user wrote. Another user commented, "I’m in love with you seriously."

Her Instagram post comes after a week after her Her manager Nick Bobetsky announced that the Pink Pony Club star was busy making new music.

In an interview with Music Business Worldwide, Roan’s manager revealed that that fans might soon be able to hear some of the star’s new work.



Bobetsky explained that the HOT TO GO! singer is “absolutely an album artist.”



Roan made debut with in 2023 with the album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.