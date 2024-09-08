King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth on 2nd death anniversary

King Charles and his wife Camilla have paid touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her second death anniversary.



The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Camilla, shared a throwback photo of the late Queen with heartfelt caption.

The palace captioned the post, “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022.”

Earlier, King Charles marked the second anniversary of his mother's death at Crathie Kirk near the late monarch's beloved Balmoral estate.



The king appeared to be in good spirits amid his ongoing cancer treatment.



Balmoral, where Charles and Camilla spent this morning, was especially adored by late Queen Elizabeth and it is where she spent her last hours.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at the age of 96, after a 70-year reign on September 8, 2022.

She ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure across the globe.