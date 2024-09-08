'The Boys' star Valorie Curry addresses 'deeply uncomfortable' fan incident

The Boys star Valorie Curry has recently addressed an uncomfortable experience with fans.



Taking to Instagram Stories, Curry shared a video message detailing the incident at a Comic-Con event in Belfast.

In the video, while praising the majority of fans for their kindness and respect, the actress explained that two individuals crossed personal boundaries by repeatedly bringing up some of her character’s controversial scenes.

"But we do need to talk about boundaries and what is appropriate in terms of behaviour," says Curry.

She continues, "I know people saw a character that I played do some really extreme things on The Boys and I don't care if you're in costume, I don't care if you're in character – it's not OK and it's not funny to demand those things from me in person at my booth. It’s not OK."

"Frankly, to the person who did that repeatedly today, I made it pretty clear that it wasn't OK and that only seemed to make this person and their friend angry. I didn't think this needed to be explained but I was deeply uncomfortable – it was quite clear I was uncomfortable," the actress added.

Curry noted that she enjoys meeting fans but warned that such incidents might prevent her from attending future events if boundaries continue to be crossed.