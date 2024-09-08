Taylor Swift breaks wedding tradition alongside Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift broke the traditional wedding rule with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.



Swift and Kelce left fans in awe with their stunning appearance at at model Karen Elson's wedding with Lee Foster.

The beloved couple arrived hand-in-hand at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Saturday.

Breaking the traditional rule of avoiding white at weddings, the Lover hitmaker turned heads in cream Zimmermann dress adorned with floral patterns and side cut-outs.

She paired the outfit with strappy beige heels and accessorized with a silver necklace, bracelets. Swift opted for pinned up hair and her signature red lipstick.

On the other hand, Kelce complimented Swift's look in a sleek Vivienne Westwood outfit.

He donned a black short-sleeve shirt, matching pants, and loafers, adding a touch of vintage charm with his well-groomed mustache and gold watch.

This wedding marked Foster's first marriage, while Elson was previously married to White Stripes guitarist Jack White.

Swift and Kelce, who have been dating for about a year, flew to New York from Kansas City, where the Blank Space crooner recently cheered the NFL star on at a Chiefs game.